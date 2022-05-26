Local lip sync celebrities will invade Zoo Tampa on Friday

TAMPA, Fla. — You don’t have to be a good singer to be on stage at Zoo Tampa this Friday. That’s where the American Lung Association’s annual Lip Sync For Lungs fundraiser will be taking place.

Bob and Jordan Bolton are two of the judges.

They were at Amalie Arena when the Tampa Bay Lightning won their second straight Stanley Cup in July, but just days later Jordan was in the hospital with COVID-19.

“At one particular time they kept telling us at the hospital he was the sickest patient they had in the hospital and that’s not a title any parent wants to have,” said Bob.

Jordan’s condition was so severe he was put in a medically induced coma for six weeks.

“I had a conversation about a living will or wills and she said, ‘would you like anyone to come in here and talk to you about that,’ and I go, ‘no’ and she goes, ‘why not’ and I go, ‘because I don’t plan on dying,” said Jordan.

Eventually, after eight months in the hospital, Jordan returned home.

“The fact that he’s here is a blessing,” said Bob.

“You just have to keep going, know that you can eventually get back to it, and just forge ahead, because it’s going to get better,” said Jordan.

The American Lung Association recognized the Boltons’ incredible journey and asked them to be judges in their annual Lip Sync For Lungs fundraiser Friday night at Zoo Tampa.

“Lip Sync For Lungs is a very fun and interactive event where local celebrities get to execute a lip sync performance to songs of their choosing,” said Karson Workman, with the American Lung Association. “Guests who attend will be able to vote for their favorite performer and all the proceeds go back to the American Lung Association’s mission to end lung disease including lung cancer and Covid 19.”

The Boltons look forward to seeing a lot of terrific Tampa talent, but even more importantly, raising awareness for an organization that does so much for so many.

“What they’ve done not only for our family but for everyone that’s stricken with some type of lung challenge, it’s all about education, information, and generating funds for research,” said Bob.

For more information on the event, go to lipsyncforlungstampa.org.