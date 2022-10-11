Local chef raising money to keep cooking for Hurricane Ian victims

TAMPA, Fla — The devastation in Southwest Florida has left many of us speechless, and Chef Chad Boggs was no different.

"Very emotional just to see the devastation," he said.

But after the initial shock of images wore off, Boggs told ABC Action News he knew he had to do something.

"My friend Justin, he's from Fort Myers. We were talking, and he just wanted to do something, maybe go help clean up," Boggs said. "I was on my way to work, and I said, 'hey why don't we cook for people?'"

A few days, $1,000 and hundreds of miles later—and Boggs found himself and a small team feeding healthcare workers and other first responders outside of a hospital in Fort Myers.

"I mean, when you see a doctor come out of the emergency room doors and pretty much just break down and cry, [it was] an unreal experience," he said.

Boggs said that's the power a hot meal and some kindness can have in the midst of devastation.

"[There's] nothing better than a hug, with food," he said.

And now, he's hoping more of the Bay Area community will help him spread that love to our neighbors south of us. Last time they gave out 400 hot meals, and next week they're hoping to give out even more.

Boggs said the team has started a fundraiser called Local Relief & Love to help them raise $2,500 so they can meet that goal.

"[There's] not a lot of hot food coming out. So I'd like to really expand on this journey as much as we can," he said.