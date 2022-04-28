Local blogger hopes to inspire women over 40 with Second Act Summit

A local blogger is hoping to use her online platform to inspire women over 40.

"There are millions of women in midlife who kind of hit a wall, they reach a point where they say, 'there's got to be more to life than this,'" said Quinn Brewington, Sister Lady Girl. "After we have performed our roles of being nurturers and providers, the kids leave home, maybe our roles at work change, we tend to get a little bit confused about what we should be doing with our lives. And so I figure if I was going through it, there were other women going through it too."

Brewington started her blog, Sister Lady Girl, as a hair blog in 2014. Today, it's dedicated to helping women over 40 figure out their passion in this stage of life.

"So when I got to be about 45 years old, was when I first started feeling it that kind of, I don't know what comes next for me, I'm not really happy with what I'm doing, what can I do about it? So I ended up going back to school at the age of 49, to get my Master's in communications," said Brewington.

She also started the Second Act Summit. A place for women 40+ to meet with other women and panelists to help in this stage of life.

"It's a humbling feeling to know that I'm impacting lives. This is not what I started out doing. But it's certainly something that I want to continue to do in the future because it's needed. I'm being told every day how helpful it is for women, how much this is needed, that they're discovering possibilities that they never thought they would be thinking about at this stage in their lives. So that makes me feel really great that I'm able to help people in that way," explained Brewington.

The Summit is Saturday, April 30 at the Orlo House in Hyde Park from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

You can also follow her on Instagram by clicking here.