Lightning fans ink their dedication to the team

TAMPA, Fla. — More and more Lightning fans are turning to the ink as their favorite way to show support for their favorite hockey team.

Inside Bay City Tattoo in Ybor City, Richard Bennington got a one-of-a-kind Lightning tat on his leg.

WFTS

“Awesome team, love the players, love the personality, love the boat parade,” said Bennington.

Growing up Bennington never had any desire to get a tattoo, it’s amazing what a winning team can do.

“I was a conservative guy all my life, like in my work and everything, and I retired, became a Lightning fan, I decided to just permanently put it on my body and I told Kyle to either go big or go home,” said Bennington.

Artist Kyle Lambert has done close to 100 sports-themed tattoos over the last few years. He said it’s more than just body art, it’s a whole experience.

“Cause you know you are going to sit down with that person for the next hour or however long it takes to do that tattoo and just talk about sports, talk about the team, the players and recent games,” said Lambert.

Laura Henderson is on Lighting tattoo number three. She has one Stanley Cup and two autographs, from Stamer and Kuch.

“Art is a passion of mine, and the Lightning is a passion of mine, to be able to put that on my body and be a walking representation of both,” said Henderson.

These fans said the best part is showing off their dedication at the game or around town.

“They’re always asking me about my tattoos, where I got them, who did them, and how awesome they are, people in the grocery stores and everything,” said Bennington.

Laura’s autographs even grabbed the attention of the Bolts’ captain himself.

“He stopped and he looked right at me and said, ‘you got the tattoo, it’s cool,” said Henderson.

For more information on Lambert, message him on Instagram.