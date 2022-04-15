LifeLink encourages people to become an organ donor during "Donate Life Month"

TAMPA, FLA. — Every April, LifeLink Foundation celebrates National Donate Life month to focus on the need for organ, eye and tissue donations.

More than 106,000 people are currently on the national transplant waiting list. At least 4,800 people are waiting in Florida.

Tammy Davison's son was an organ donor. Her son DJ died nearly six years ago after suffering a seizure. He saved the lives of several others.

"You never know what's going to happen. Life is definitely precious and I'm so glad he was able to give these people life. It's amazing," said Davison.

Davison got to meet the man who received her son's heart.

"I can't even describe it, the look on my face was like oh wow...It was just priceless. It was amazing," she said.

Maureen Goins received a double lung transplant nearly 5 years ago at Tampa General Hospital. She suffered from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic and progressive autoimmune disease. The disease attacked her lungs and reduced her ability to breathe.

WFTS

She was on the waiting list for 8 years.

"I never had health problems. I don't drink. I don't smoke, none of this is in my family. It's not hereditary," said Goins.

Goins said she is grateful for the gift of life.

"It becomes a living legacy so that is how I look at organ donation. It's your opportunity to leave something to someone else and it's a living legacy so I do thank them," she said.

To learn more on how to become an organ donor, click here.