LGBTQ clothing store proud to be in Ybor

YBOR CITY, Fla. — Ybor City has often been referred to as Gaybor because of all the LGBTQ-owned businesses. Unfortunately, many of those businesses have closed over the years. However, there is one clothing store that’s leading the comeback.

Bulge Apparel recently won Watermark’s Wave Award for Tampa Bay’s Favorite Hidden Gem.

Tucked away on 13th Street, across from trolley stop number four, owner PJ Salas said his clothing store may be small, but the impact it’s making is huge.

“Ybor lost a lot of its businesses during COVID, it used to be known as Gaybor and we were about 15 businesses strong. Now there is only three of us, so there is a growth opportunity; we’re filling a void,” said Salas.

Salas wanted to provide a spot where up-and-coming designers had a place to showcase their talents.

“Ninety percent of my merchandise is from small businesses, LGBTQ, minority-owned, women-owned, Black-owned,” said Salas.

Designer Michael Murray is ecstatic to see his shorts on their shelves.

“It was a great way to compliment everything I was already doing and grow,” said Murray.

While upstairs, once a social lounge for cigar rollers a century ago is now a safe space for LGBTQ performers.

“We have done several shows here and they’ve been a complete blast and they’ve been able to give a lot of entertainers, who maybe don’t get the spotlight in other areas, this is their chance to shine,” said Morgan Le Shade program coordinator with Bulge Apparel.

Bulge Apparel couldn’t be more thrilled about the Pride Parade marching within feet of their front door.

“We are the only gay apparel store. People do come in, so we have lots of pride apparel, we have rainbow apparel, and you have to get it now because we are running out; it’s happening fast,” said Salas.

For more information on Bulge Apparel, go to BulgeTampaBay.com.