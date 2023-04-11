LGBTQ+ advocates react to state representative's rant about transgender community

TAMPA, Fla. — LGBTQ+ advocates reacted Monday after what's being called a "transphobic rant" from state representative Webster Barnaby (R-Deltona) during a state house committee meeting.

"We heard the quiet part out loud," said Brandon Wolf of Equality Florida.

Barnaby's three and a half minute speech was in reaction to public comment about House Bill 1521 or the "Safety in Private Spaces Act."

"This the planet earth where God created men male and women female. I am a proud Christian conservative Republican. I'm not on the fence," he said.

Rep. Barnaby rant on transgender community

"The Lord rebuke you, Satan and all of your demons, and all of you are imps who come parade before [us]. That's right, I called you demons and imps, who come and parade before us and pretend that you are part of this world," he later said.

The proposed law would make it illegal for an adult to enter a changing room or bathroom designed for the "opposite sex" and refuse to leave if asked.

It also provides regulations for "female" and "male" accommodations in domestic violence shelters and correctional institutions. And it would require licensed entities to provide proof of separated facilities in order to remain in good standing with licensing agencies.

The legislation defines "sex" as "the classification of a person as either female or male based on the organization of the body of such person for a specific reproductive role, as indicated by the person's sex chromosomes, naturally occurring sex hormones, and internal and external genitalia present at birth."

It defines "female" as "a person belonging, at birth, to the biological sex which has the specific reproductive role of producing eggs." And "male" as "a person belonging, at birth, to the biological sex which has the specific reproductive role of producing sperm."

The only exceptions outlined in the proposed act are for those helping a child, elderly person or someone who is disabled, if you're a custodian or maintenance worker, if you're law enforcement or providing emergency care, or if the other bathroom is unable to be used.

HB 1521 by ABC Action News on Scribd

If passed, schools would be instructed to determine their own punishments for children who break this law.

Barnaby has since apologized for his comments, but Wolf with Equality Florida said the damage has been done.

"It's a terrifying time to be a transperson in this country and especially in the state of Florida," he said.

And ultimately, Wolf said the organization questions how a law like this could realistically be enforced.

"Are we gonna have police officers stationed at ever restroom in the state of Florida checking people's genitals before they use the restroom?" he said, "Are we gonna use vigilante justice and expect people to beat each other up in the bathroom if they suspect that someone else might be using the incorrect bathroom as designed by the state of Florida?

If passed, this bill would take effect on July 1.