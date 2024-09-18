Lakeland group hopes to increase number of people registered as organ donors

LAKELAND, Fla. — Sheenah Betz and Keith Williams don’t like to be called heroes, but what they did saved lives — two of them.

“I mean, it’s a wonderful feeling. People use a lot of big words to describe what I did, and I appreciate that kindness, but for me, it was a really easy decision,” said Betz, who’s from Lakeland.

Betz, inspired by a coworker who did the same, donated a kidney to a complete stranger.

“I was informed the day after my surgery. What they could tell me is that my kidney did arrive to its intended recipient. I was told that they did have a successful surgery,” she said.

Williams, also from Lakeland, donated a kidney of his to his sister-in-law, Kitty.

“It’s probably one of the biggest things that I’ve done in my life that I’ve had the most peace at,” he said.

Both Williams and Betz will be part of a ceremony on Friday. The Rotary Club of Lakeland South will honor donors and recipients, while encouraging others to donate life.

“There’s a tremendous need for it, and it can really help save a lot of lives,” Betz said.

For most, the choice is more accessible than the one Betz and Williams made: registering as an organ donor on your driver’s license, so if you pass away, your organs can possibly be recovered to save those in need.

“If someone passes away and can donate several organs, you can save several lives,” explained Williams.

However, in Polk County and across Florida, organ donation advocates have work to do to encourage more to become donors.

So far this year, just 38% of Floridians registering for a license have chosen to be donors. In Polk County, the percentage is closer to 40%.

“I just really hope to advocate for organ donation, whether it’s living or deceased,” said Betz.

Betz, Williams, and the Lakeland South Rotary hope their advocacy will improve the numbers near and far.

You can become an organ donor at any time. To learn more, visit this website.

According to the LifeLink Foundation, sharing your donation decision with friends and family is important. One donor can save eight lives through organ donation and enhance the lives of roughly 75 people through tissue donation.

Roughly 4,500 patients are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant in the State of Florida.