Jury deliberates fate of Ruskin ice cream truck driver accused of shooting six, killing two

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The fate of Michael Keetley is in the hands of a Hillsborough County jury. Jurors began deliberating at 4:15 pm Friday.

Both sides presented closing arguments Friday.

State prosecutors say Michael Keetley shot six men on Thanksgiving in 2010, killing two.

The state says Keetley was out for revenge. Keetley was robbed and shot in January of the same year.

Prosecutors say he became obsessed with finding the people who robbed him, took $12, then shot him multiple times, including in both hands.

They claim Keetley did his investigation, concluding that Omar 'Kreeper' Bailon was responsible for the robbery and shooting.

They also claim Keetley found Kreeper's address and went to his home.

The lights were off, but just down the street, a group of other Hispanic men were on the porch.

The state claims Keetley impersonated a Sheriff's deputy and forced the men to get on the ground and hand over their IDs before shooting them.

The defense says Keetley didn't kill the men. Instead, they allege the neighborhood was home to gang activity, including Kreeper.