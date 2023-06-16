Watch Now
Hillsborough County

Juneteenth celebration at RayJay Saturday to feature 150 Black-owned businesses

Event starts at 3 p.m. in Parking Lots 3 & 4
Sean Daly
Posted at 6:24 AM, Jun 16, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — More than 150 Black-owned restaurants, businesses, entertainers and more will celebrate Juneteenth this Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.

"We're trying to commemorate freedom, celebrate where we are right now, and where we are going forward," said R.O.C. the Block event curator Bolaji Ajike.

The family-friendly event runs 3 -9 p.m. and will be held in Parking Lots 3 & 4 outside the stadium.

Such featured culinary stars include Barbara's Kitchen, Oui Slay Gourmet, and Taste of Home Grill.

The entertainment will be headlined by local Afrobeat sensationPusha Preme, Nathan Mitchell, Shauny Rox, plus other performers.

For kids, there will be petting zoos, bouncy houses, games and more.

An adult ticket for $20 includes free admission for one child. Other ticket deals are also available here.

