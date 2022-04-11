Infrastructure work to begin in summer 2022 in certain Tampa neighborhoods

TAMPA, Fla. — Monday at 10 a.m., Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will announce details about an infrastructure project that is set to begin this summer. The city said they hope these improvements will prevent water main breaks and low water pressure issues in the city.

The city released some details about the project, including a map that shows the neighborhoods where the construction will happen.

City of Tampa

Those neighborhoods include Forest Hills, Macfarlane Park, Virginia Park and East Tampa.

East Tampa and Macfarlane park will see construction first. They’ll be relining the wastewater pipeline and either replacing or fixing the manholes.

In the second phase of construction, crews will do what’s called “pipeline bursting" as seen in this video produced by the city. They attach a bursting head onto the new pipe and snake it through the old pipe to replace it. This will happen in all four neighborhoods followed by stormwater work.

The construction will be done mostly on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. which means drivers will see construction zones. The city said it’s working with the permitting staff to develop traffic plans that will help drivers navigate those areas.

There will also be road closures in the area. The city said those will be clearly marked and crews will be in those areas to help direct traffic.

Click here for more information on the project.