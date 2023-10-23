Inclusion, acceptance top of mind during Down Syndrome Awareness Month

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — October is Down syndrome awareness month, and we're looking into ways Tampa Bay can improve inclusivity.

We spoke to some members at Gigi’s Playhouse, a Down syndrome achievement center in Tampa. The members tell us inside the playhouse, they feel safe and accepted, but they want that feeling to translate to everyday life for people living with Down syndrome.

WFTS

“More inclusion, not exclusion, because we are about inclusion here. Accept people for who they are, not what they are,” Sam Piazza said.

Piazza is a 33-year-old living with Down syndrome. He's excited to spread a message of acceptance during Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Nicholas Altieri is another member at Gigis Playhouse. He wants people to think twice before they speak.

“There is a word that describes us that is a explicit word; it’s called the R-word and we with Down syndrome get really defensive about or upset about it,” Altieri said.

He wants people to understand the impact that word has on the Down syndrome community.

We also spoke to the President of Gigis Playhouse, Amanda Cordero.

“I think what people need to know about the world of Down syndrome is pure love, pure joy and pure innocence. It may take them an extra minute, but what they have inside of them is pure love and joy, and it's such a beautiful thing.”

They explained that a good way to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Month is by teaching children what Down syndrome is and instilling the message of acceptance in them at a young age.

Click herefor more resources to explain Down syndrome to children.