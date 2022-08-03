Watch Now
Improv for Life workshop at Tampa's Stageworks Theatre helps you de-stress

Classes start at $15; workshops are once a month
Sean Daly
improve for life stageworks theatre
Posted at 5:19 AM, Aug 03, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Improv for Life, a creative wellness workshop at Tampa's prestigious Stageworks Theatre, is an innovative and affordable way to de-stress during these plugged-in times.

Starting at $15 per session, the once-a-month workshops are for everyone, actors and novices alike.

Taught by improv guru Tiffany Ford, Improv for Life boosts mental health through classic improvisational exercises, not unlike those mastered by such comedic geniuses as Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

For more information on Improv for Life, click here.

