Impact of community schools goes beyond the classroom

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — There are 18 community schools in Hillsborough County. ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St. Germain went to one of them, Greco Middle School, to listen to the voices of community school leaders. She learned what makes them different from a typical school and how they impact the community.

From the hallways to the food pantry, Jay McNair, the community resource teacher at Greco Middle School, is working to help as many people as possible.

“We are just trying to take care of people. It’s tough,” said McNair.

“Parents can come and wash clothes. If kids mess their clothes up, they can wash. If kids have dirty clothes like if I see that you are not looking the way you are supposed to, we will get you something to wear for the day and I will wash your clothes,” said McNair.



“This room is really a hub of resources, what is available for parents, teachers, staff, and kids here. Everything. Like I told you before, if I can’t get you an answer, I am going to find somebody who can,” said McNair.

Greco Middle School has been a community school since 2019.

“We have impacted the entire Temple Terrace community. The Greco Community. We retained almost 85% of our teachers last year and we had very little turnover coming into this year,” said McNair.

“What would you say is the main difference between the typical school you’re used to seeing and a community school?” asked St. Germain.

“The difference, I believe, would be one the food pantry because the majority of our community schools do have food pantries. The second piece would probably be the mental health piece because we do have several schools that provide telehealth as well,” said Kimberly Thompson, Supervisor for Community Schools in Hillsborough County.

She says there is an application process to become a community school because funding is required, and it really starts with the school's principal being on board.

“How are you seeing the needs grow recently?” asked St. Germain.

“I think because of the economy, that’s making a huge impact. Especially with the food pantry. We have seen that increase significantly. We have seen the need for food. We have seen the need for medical. Housing is another one. We have seen families – a lot of our families are homeless – really trying to work with agencies within our district and outside of our district, trying to find ways to help those families,” said Thompson.

“Last month we served over 60 families in one month,” said McNair.

“What is that like for you?” said St. Germain.

“I don’t really think about it. I didn’t really think about it until you said something but now that I think about it, it’s huge. It’s huge that people depend on us and they know that they can,” said McNair.