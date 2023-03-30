Watch Now
IHeartRadio letting go of local broadcaster Jack Harris, ends morning show

Posted at 4:29 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 16:29:02-04

TAMPA, Fla. — IHeartRadio confirmed the end of a Tampa Bay-era as they will not be renewing the contract of long-time broadcaster Jack Harris.

Harris was the host of the WFLA news radio program "The Jack Harris Show." IHeartRadio decided to end the program and extend the "Ryan Gorman Show" to take Harris' spot.

IHeartRadio said Gorman will now fill the 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. time slot on weekdays.

In a statement, IHeartRadio said:

"Jack is a local broadcast legend and has been part of the fabric of the Tampa Bay community, and we wanted to celebrate all his contributions with a farewell show, which we did offer to him. While we are disappointed that Jack did not take us up on our original offer to host a formal sendoff on air, we wish him well and feel honored to have had him on air with us for so many years."

