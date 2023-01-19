I-4 reopens in Hillsborough County after chemical spill shuts down lanes

TAMPA, Fla. — I-4 east and west between 301 and MLK boulevard has reopened after a chemical spill shut down all lanes Thursday morning.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said that they received a call around 1:27 a.m. about a cloud and strong odor near I-4 and Orient Road. Deputies, along with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) arrived at East Chelsea Street and found a container leaking Hydrochloride acid in Florida Chemical Supply's storage yard.

HCFR attempted to contact the company's officials to stop the leak while deputies and Florida Highway Patrol shut down multiple roads and redirected traffic. There was also a shelter-in-place order for a nearby neighborhood.

Around 4:38 a.m., the order was lifted, and roads were reopened. HCFR stated that the visible cloud caused by the chemical spill will dissipate on its own, and there is no concern for people in the area.