I-4 East in Plant City reopens after a multi-car crash shuts down all lanes

Posted at 4:56 AM, Oct 24, 2022
PLANT CITY, Fla. — I-4 East in Plant City has reopened after a multi-car crash shut down all lanes near Buchman Highway.

Commuters should still be prepared for elevated drive times.

The crash was first reported around 2:30 a.m. in Plant City and reopened after 5 a.m.

