I-4 East in Plant City reopens after a multi-car crash shuts down all lanes

PLANT CITY, Fla. — I-4 East in Plant City has reopened after a multi-car crash shut down all lanes near Buchman Highway.

Commuters should still be prepared for elevated drive times.

Heads UP | Commuters in Plant City can expect some elevated drive times due to the crash on I-4 EB near Paul Buchman Hwy. Please plan accordingly! #GMTB #TampaBayTraffic pic.twitter.com/T5DkIj5qaq — Tampa Bay Traffic (@TampaBayTraffic) October 24, 2022

The crash was first reported around 2:30 a.m. in Plant City and reopened after 5 a.m.

