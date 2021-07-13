Humane Society of Tampa Bay rescues cat tortured by two children

TAMPA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is caring for a cat after two children injured the animal.

The indoor/outdoor cat lives in a Tampa neighborhood and neighbors take turns feeding it.

Susan Lewis said her 10-year-old son witnessed the two children intentionally hurting the cat. The Humane Society said two eight-year-olds repeatedly tossed the cat by her limbs in the air and slammed it on the ground.

The cat appeared dizzy and was unable to walk.

"She was such a loving, caring cat and her name was Meow Meow and we called her that cause she meowed so much. She is just talkative. It's heart-wrenching. It’s heartbreaking," said Lewis.

The Humane Society shared the story on Facebook. The cat had a broken femur and her limb needed to be amputated.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

"In some situations "sorry" doesn’t fix it and this is one of those situations that sorry isn’t going to fix her leg," said Lewis.

Hillsborough County Animal Services is investigating the incident.

The Humane Society said on Facebook, "Hillsborough County Animal Services is responding to this case and taking action. We hope that this will result in the parents teaching compassion and empathy towards animals."

The cat will be available for adoption as soon as she is medically cleared.

"My biggest hope for her is to find a loving, caring family that will give her the best life she could ever have," said Lewis.

