TAMPA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person, or people, responsible for the chain found severely embedded in the neck of a puppy.

The puppy, now named Sage, is recovering and making some new friends in the shelter's play yard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact communications@humanesocietytampa.org.

