Human skeletal remains found on vacant Tampa property; death investigation underway

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Human skeletal remains were found Wednesday afternoon, leading to a death investigation, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

TPD said the skeletal remains were found on a vacant property in the 200 block of West Emily Street.

"Although there are no apparent signs of foul play, it is very early in the investigation," TPD said in a press release. "Detectives will continue to work to identify the remains and determine the cause of death."

