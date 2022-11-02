Watch Now
Human skeletal remains found on vacant Tampa property; death investigation underway

Taylor Vinson
Posted at 2:09 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 14:09:37-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Human skeletal remains were found Wednesday afternoon, leading to a death investigation, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

TPD said the skeletal remains were found on a vacant property in the 200 block of West Emily Street.

"Although there are no apparent signs of foul play, it is very early in the investigation," TPD said in a press release. "Detectives will continue to work to identify the remains and determine the cause of death."

