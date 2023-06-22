Huge pet adoption event in Plant City will feature more than 500 dogs, no fees

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A huge pet adoption event is taking place in Hillsborough County this weekend, with more than 500 dogs from eight counties available with all fees waived.

The Petco Love Mega Pet Adoption Event will be held at the Grimes Family Agricultural Center, 2508 W. Oak Ave, Plant City, on the Strawberry Festival grounds in Plant City. It starts on Friday, June 23, and ends on Sunday, June 25.

The event takes place from 12 - 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The dogs looking for forever homes will be vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and microchipped.

Shelters from throughout west-central Florida will be bringing dogs, in addition to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center and public shelters from Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk, Orange, Sumter and Marion counties.