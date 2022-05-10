HSCO investigating shooting in connected to Monday Save A Lot robbery

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's Note: The photo above was taken May 9 at the Save A Lot investigation site.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is on the scene of a 'multi-agency' shooting in connection to a robbery investigation.

It is unclear where the exact shooting took place, officials are expected to provide an update this evening.

The investigation stems from a robbery at a Save A Lot on W. Fletcher Avenue early Monday morning.

HCSO said two men entered the store, filled up bags with groceries and brandished a shotgun when confronted by an employee. Authorities said the men jumped into a car and sped away.

Minutes later, two deputies in a marked patrol car saw the speeding vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The sheriff's office said the deputies didn't know there were armed robbery suspects inside at that time.

The sheriff's office said the suspects shot at the deputies with a shotgun through the back window. The deputies pulled over to check for injuries and damage to their vehicle.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.