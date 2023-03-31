How young, local artists learn from professionals at the Straz Center

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A group of local teenagers recently received the opportunity to learn a Spanish dance called Flamenco.

Their instructor is part of a Flamenco dance group here from Spain to perform at the Starz Center Friday night.

"We obviously don't really use Flamenco. It's not a part of our Cuban culture, but it definitely has influences because, obviously, Spain colonized Cuba many, many years ago," said Angelica Reyes, one of the students in the Flamenco master class.

As a ballet dancer, learning how to dance Flamenco from a professional was an opportunity she couldn't give up.

"It [Flamenco] originates from the south of Spain and because of the mix of so many cultures there over a number of centuries, you have this very mixed art form of Flamenco that comes out of Gypsy culture, Jewish culture, the Moors," said the instructors of the class.

As the largest performing arts center in the southeast, attracting world-renowned performers, the Straz Center makes a point to connect performers with local, young artists.

"So, one thing that we are very committed to is making sure that any time we have the opportunity to, that we take advantage of all of these touring artists and shows that come through our doors and make the opportunity available for our students to learn directly from these artists," said Alice Santana, vice president of education and community engagement at the Straz Center.

During the pandemic, the Straz Center had to stop these master classes, but for young students like Hope, these opportunities to learn from the very best help to build confidence.

"In other aspects of my life, things that I'm not doing on a stage, like, a class project where I'm just speaking in front of someone, isn't as scary when you've done this art form that you hadn't heard of three weeks ago and now you're performing it," said Hope.

