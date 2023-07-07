How to beat the heat as we head into another hot weekend

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — High temperatures and humidity can be a dangerous combination. That’s why we looked into ways to keep you and your family safe as we head into a hot weekend.

It's important to remember just how dangerous heat illness can be and know the signs to look out for.

When it comes to heat stroke and heat exhaustion, there's a big difference.

According to the CDC, heat exhaustion may make you dizzy, thirsty, sweaty, nauseous or weak. If you are feeling that, doctors say to move to a cooler area, loosen your clothes and drink water.

Heat stroke, on the other hand, will make you confused, dizzy and maybe even unconscious. The CDC said heat stroke is the most serious of heat-related illnesses, so you need to seek medical care.

If you are outdoors this weekend, remember to drink water and take breaks in the shade.

For those opting out of outdoor activities, your AC bill may be climbing along with the temperatures.

Arlen Zell, owner of Pleasant Air Conditioning, said he's trying to keep up with the number of calls coming in.

"We're doing about 35 service calls a day, four to five installs a day," said Zell. "It's very, very busy."

He added if your AC is running all day long, you may run into some issues.

Energy Saver says to avoid setting your thermostat to a colder temperature than normal when you first turn on your AC. They said it will not cool your home any quicker and it may cost you more.

No matter how you plan to beat the heat this weekend, make sure you’re drinking plenty of water.