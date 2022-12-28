Holiday spending could mean bad news heading into New Year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — The holiday season is winding down. If yourbank account looks particularly empty, you're not alone.

Mastercard SpendingPulse released new data showing holiday sales rose 7.6% this year.

Shopper Cheryl Carnivale says she made sure to prepare this year.

"I do feel like it didn't hurt as much. But I, generally, in my budget have several $100 set aside for this month. In case I run across the last-minute gift. And a lot of times, I'll buy things and save them for the next year," she said.

MasterCard found a change in what people bought: A 4.4% increase in apparel sales and 15.1% increase in restaurants. They also found a roughly 5% decrease in spending on electronics and jewelry.

Although Mastercard reports an increase in spending, Consumer Bankruptcy Attorney Reed Allmand says that doesn't necessarily mean there were more items bought.

"When you're seeing the prices of a lot of items that you know, used to be staples in your home are now sometimes twice as much as what they were a year or 2 years ago because of inflation, that really starts to add up because wages have not increased," Allmand said.

Allmand says now is the time to focus on your debt and budgets if you spent extra over the holidays, especially if inflation rates stay high.

"The main way they combat that is, with the rate hikes. So the interest rate hikes and those hikes affect everything. From what the credit card company set as interest rates, to new home loans, to car loans. Then also, you know that puts more pressure on your credit score."

He adds the best practice is an iron clad budget moving into the new year.

The National Retail Federation will release its holiday shopping figures next month. It expects sales growth nearly half of what we saw a year ago.