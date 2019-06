HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Troopers say 50-year-old James Robinson was hit and killed on I-75 around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle that hit him was traveling northbound on I-75 near the 238 milepost. Troopers say the driver left the area after the collision.

Troopers believe the vehicle is a commercial Volvo vehicle. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 813-558-1800.