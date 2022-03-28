Hillsborough Sheriff, Marine Unit rescue 11 people from sinking boat

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and the HCSO Marine Unit helped rescue of 11 people from their sinking boat Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Chronister was on patrol with the HCSO Marine Unit for the Tampa Bay AirFest during the flight of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels when the call came in shortly after a Plant City family launched their boat around 3:30 p.m. The boat had lost power and began taking on water near the Davis Island Yacht Club.

Arriving to the sinking boat, Chronister was able to help a total of 11 people, among them several children, off their boat and bring them to safety.

"There was no hesitancy on behalf of the brave men and women of the HCSO Marine Unit, and other agencies, in working together to bring this family back to shore," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "As traumatic and scary as this ordeal was for the adults, and especially the children, we're glad they were able to count on the kindness of our deputies to calm their nerves, and even get some smiles at the end from a very grateful family."

Tampa Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Tampa Fire Rescue also assisted in the rescue.