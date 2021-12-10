Hillsborough Sheriff announces arrest of suspect in rape case

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister on Friday announced the arrest of a man wanted for trying to rape an elderly woman in November.

Chronister said Ron Smith, 42, was arrested Thursday evening. Smith is accused of trying to rape a woman in her 70s on the morning of November 27 while she took a walk in her neighborhood.

According to the sheriff, Smith grabbed the victim from behind, put his hand over her mouth and forced her to the ground. During the attempted rape, Chronister said Smith ejaculated and that DNA was later matched to DNA on file from a previous arrest.

Chronister said the case was "high priority" and authorities were concerned the suspect was a serial rapist. The sheriff said the FDLE processed the DNA sample from the scene and returned it within days.

"Textbook case where science, technology and good old-fashioned police work led us to identify him and led us here today," Chronister said on Friday.

Smith, according to Chronister, is "no stranger to violence" and has a criminal history in Texas and Pennsylvania. He added that Smith was released from Pennsylvania state prison on June 25.

Chronister said the DNA match that tied Smith to this case came from a previous arrest in Pennsylvania.

Chronister also said that Smith was arrested by Tampa Police on December 2 for a purse snatching at Julian B. Lane Park. He was released on surety bond on December 5.