Hillsborough Schools reaches tentative salary increase agreement with employee federation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A tentative agreement has been reached with the Hillsborough School Employees Federation (HSEF) and the Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS).

The agreed total package by the school district and HSEF union leadership totals $11.5 million in recurring salary increases.

According to the agreement, two district positions in critical need will receive a 16% salary increase.

The bus driver's new starting pay has been increased to $18.65 an hour, and security officer 2 starting salary will be increased to $21.45 an hour.

Employees represented by HSEF will also receive a salary increase, with adjustment salaries being retroactive to July 1, 2023.

Employees in transportation, student nutrition services, security, maintenance, and custodial services represented by HSEF will be included.

“This is a significant day for our employees. This is the most money that has ever been negotiated for the employees we represent. We thank Superintendent Ayres, the School Board, and the entire bargaining team for prioritizing the employees who are supporting students every day. This will go a long way in showing employees they are appreciated,” said Iran Alicea, President of Hillsborough School Employees Federation.

This agreement is tentative and was reached at the negotiating table. It still needs to be ratified by the employees and approved by the Hillsborough County School Board.