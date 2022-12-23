Hillsborough mobile home catches fire days before Christmas: HCFR

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A mobile home caught fire on Friday, just days before Christmas, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

HCFR said that the home was fully engulfed, and two dogs were killed. All other residents, including one other dog, are safe.

Crews were able to contain the fire before it damaged nearby homes.

They also stated that the family has been relocated.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. This story will be updated when more details are available.