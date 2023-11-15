Hillsborough leaders to vote on speed cameras in school zones

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners will vote on installing speed cameras in school zones.

The speed enforcement program aims to catch speeders in school zones and make it safer for students going to and from school.

Commissioner Gwen Myers said speeders are a big issue in Hillsborough school zones.

“This has been a huge problem across the nation, not just in Hillsborough County, when so many people just being so distracted in school zones,” Commissioner Myers said.

If commissioners vote yes, then the Sheriff's Office will look for a vendor to install the cameras. They will monitor the cameras and give out tickets to speeders.

The vote comes after a new Florida law took effect over the summer that allows counties to use speed cameras in school zones.

“As a mom, as any mother, any parent or grandparent, aunt, uncle will feel, is we dream of our children feeling safe on our path to school. It is part of the American dream that we picture our children having this safe, amazing environment," Josephine Amato, a mom of three and the CEO of Safe Bus for Us, said.

Commissioner Myer said if they vote yes, she expects the program to take effect in February. The meeting starts at 9 a.m.