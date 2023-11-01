Hillsborough leaders consider installing speed cameras in school zones

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County leaders are taking the first steps toward implementing a speed enforcement program.

During the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, commissioners will discuss how the new program works. It aims to stop speeders in school zones by installing speed cameras. The overarching goal is to protect students who walk to and from school.

”This is all about saving lives. How can we protect and save one student from getting hit on their way to school or leaving school?" Commissioner Gwen Myers said.

This comes after a new Florida law took effect over the summer, allowing counties to use speed cameras in school zones. Hillsborough leaders will discuss implementing this on the local level.

“This enforcement is much needed in our county in all the counties because there's so many people that really just speed through the school zone,” Commissioner Myers said.

She explained that speeders are a big issue in school zones, which is why she thinks installing cameras will be a huge step in the right direction.

The money for the program will be coming from the state. State Representative Traci Koster is a sponsor of the bill.

She said, “I just think we've seen accidents. We've seen tragedies. We’re losing crossing guards. They don't want to do it anymore. So why not? We have the technology. The technology works.”

If approved, drivers caught going 10 miles per hour over the speed limit in school zones will be fined $100. That will not go into effect right away. Commissioner Myers explained there will be about a month of leeway to make drivers aware of the change.

There will be a public hearing and a vote on November 15.