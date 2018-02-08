Hillsborough detectives ask for help identifying home invasion suspects

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Hillsborough County detectives are asking for the public's help identifying home invasion suspects.

According to Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay, around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, two African-American males armed with rifles entered a residence on Stoner Road in Riverview through the back door.

One suspect reportedly ordered the victims to get down and held them at gunpoint while they demanded property and cash.

One suspect discharged his rifle inside the residence striking a door. Both suspects fled the residence with property and cash, then left the area in an unknown make vehicle.

A debit card taken during the robbery was used at the Walmart located at 2701 Fletcher Avenue just hours after the robbery by an unknown male and female. The suspects were caught on store surveillance video.

Crime Stoppers describes the suspects as an African-American male, between 20 and 30 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, 160-180 pounds, with a goatee and wearing a blue checkered jacket and white pants. The African-American female is believed to be in her 20s or 30s, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, 120-140 pounds, wearing glasses and a multi-colored dress and gray jacket.

Crime Stoppers says that the suspects left the store in an SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspects involved in this case. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.