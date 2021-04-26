Hillsborough deputies searching for person of interest in Westchase death investigation

WESTCHASE, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a person of interest in a death investigation.

The sheriff's office said on Friday, April 23, around 3 p.m., deputies were called to the scene for reports of a person down and a dead man with upper body trauma in the area of the 9900 block of Sheldon Road in Westchase.

Detectives believe it was an isolated incident.

On Monday, detectives determined a person of interest. The man is described as a man in his 50s, around 6'0" to 6'5" and has a thin build.

Detectives said the person of interest is believed to frequent the area of Nebraska Ave. and Crawford St. Surveillance video of the man can be viewed here.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

