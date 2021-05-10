Hillsborough deputies search for kidnapping suspect after victim escaped

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who kidnapped and physically battered a victim. The sheriff's office said the victim was able to escape and seek help.

The sheriff's office said on Sunday, May 9, around 11 a.m., a physical altercation between Cody Jackson, 32, and the victim took place at a home at King Charles Circle in Seffner.

Officials said at one point, Jackson grabbed a piece of wood and struck the victim on the head, causing serious injuries to the victim's head and body.

Jackson forced the victim into a 2003 silver Mitsubishi Eclipse and drove away. The sheriff's office said at some point, he stopped the vehicle and tied the victim's ankles and wrists with extension cords.

Jackson drove to Citrus County and stopped at a gas station in Inverness. While Jackson was inside, the victim was able to escape and ask for help, the sheriff's office said.

When Jackson realized the victim had escaped, he left the gas station. The vehicle was found near the intersection of US 41 North and Sunset Lane in Tampa.

The victim was taken to Citrus Memorial Hospital where they are receiving medical treatment, the sheriff's office said.

“This man's actions are reprehensible. He was threatening this victim's life and it could have ended in tragedy had the victim not managed to escape just in time," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This attack was targeted. However, given Jackson's violent behavior, we are urging anyone who comes in contact with him to please call us immediately. Please do not engage with the suspect, for he may be armed with a weapon."

Jackson is described as 5'9", weighs 165 pounds and has several tattoos, including one that reads "Pure Bred" on his stomach.



Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

