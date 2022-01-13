Hillsborough County works to expand Northwest Solid Waste Facility

Hillsborough County officials hope to start construction this year on the Northwest Solid Waste Facility off Linebaugh Avenue.

The expansion hopes to provide more access to people who live in nearby communities.

Right now, this facility is one of the busiest in the county but it's also the smallest. Residents can use the site for drop off but contractors also use it as a transfer station.

County officials will expand the community collection center from eight to 18 bays.

"The expansion that will make access to the site more safe and easily accessible. And part of that is we'll be using incinerator ash from our waste energy facility, mixing it in parchment as part of the asphalt," Kimberly Buyer, Hillsborough County Solid Waste Department Director said. "If this project is successful, we'll be able to use this ash throughout the roadways throughout the county, other projects will divert that waste from the landfill."

The county hopes the project will be complete next year. They also hope the project will help to take some traffic off Linebaugh Avenue.

You can read about what this facility accepts by clicking here.