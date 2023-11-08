Hillsborough County woman fights for wildlife crossing signs to protect sandhill cranes

TAMPA, Fla. — One local volunteer and avid animal advocate worked to get "wildlife crossing" signs up in southern Hillsborough County to protect wildlife, especially sandhill cranes.

“I targeted about nine different spots in the area where I have picked up sandhill cranes,” said Suzy Buchanan.

She's referring to cranes that she said were hit by a car and hurt. She's a volunteer with the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay and is truly passionate about protecting wildlife.

“Most of them are in south Hillsborough County because that used to be their breeding ground, habitat, and nesting area. But, with all the development and subdivisions going in, they lost their home,” said Buchanan.

She said the factors threatening the population of sandhill cranes include loss of habitat, getting entangled in fishing lines and other debris, and car strikes.

“They don’t fly well. I mean, they can fly, but they can’t fly quickly, so if they are in the road and you see them, you need to slow down and let them cross because they are walking. Those big ol’ bodies, they cannot get them up in the air real fast like a smaller bird,” said Buchanan.

She worked with Hillsborough County to get wildlife crossing signs in those places where she's picked up the sandhill cranes or close to where she's noticed they live.

ABC Action News also spoke with Hillsborough County Public Works about its end of the process. County engineers work with wildlife management to study the area.

“So with all the new development that is coming up and as we continue to grow – those new developments all center around those habitats. So those studies are conducted to figure out what kinds of animals are in the area, how many animals are in the area, and what we can do to save up the area for drivers,” said Bianca Hatten, who is the public relations coordinator for public works.

Buchanan said seeing the signs up has brought her so much joy.

“I am really very happy about it. I don’t know if everyone is going to pay attention to them, but at least some people will stop and think,” said Buchanan.

For more information on how to get this process started in your neighborhood or on your commute, click here.

For more information on the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay, click here, including details about their Wonders of Wildlife festival happening November 11.