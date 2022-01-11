Watch
Hillsborough County wants feedback on how to ensure equity for all residents

Covering Hillsborough County
Posted at 5:43 AM, Jan 11, 2022
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County is asking residents to let officials know: What should be done to ensure equity for all Hillsborough County residents?

The county is asking residents to give their input on the quality of life in the Tampa Bay area.

The county is holding a listening session Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Library in Tampa.

There is also a virtual Zoom listening session on Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The meeting ID is 860 1899 0754. The passcode is 915210. Or call in at (301) 715-8592. The meeting ID is 860 1899 0754#

Residents can also leave a voicemail anytime at (813) 327-4716 or email hillsboroughequityprofile@mgtconsulting.com.

Click here for more information.

