Hillsborough County to add 34 pickleball courts at local parks

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Pickleball players rejoice! According to a release from the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, a total of 34 courts are coming to six parks in the county.

A plan to use $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act is funding the project. At this time, a timeline for the project has not been disclosed.

The parks slated for the new pickleball courts include the following:

Higginbotham Park- eight courts

Progress Village Park- four courts

Balm Park- eight courts

Springhead Park- four courts

Westwood Lakes Park- two courts.

Northlakes Sports Complex- eight courts

The release said the some of the additional courts will be new while others will be converted from existing tennis or multi-use courts. All feature LED lighting.

As of 2021, Hillsborough Co. had 14 dedicated courts for pickleball and another 18 which could be used for pickleball or tennis. According to the USA Pickleball Association, about 4.2 million people play pickleball across the US, with an average age of 38.

