Hillsborough County to add 34 pickleball courts at local parks

Matt York/AP
In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2012 photo, Del Teter competes in a game of pickleball at Sun City West senior community in Surprise, Ariz. A hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis, pickleball is played on a court a quarter the size of a tennis court, with hard rackets and a variety of whiffle ball. Created on the whim of a U.S. Congressman, pickleball has become a big hit in senior communities around the country, and is gaining steam with younger players and at schools, too. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 15:20:04-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Pickleball players rejoice! According to a release from the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, a total of 34 courts are coming to six parks in the county.

A plan to use $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act is funding the project. At this time, a timeline for the project has not been disclosed.

The parks slated for the new pickleball courts include the following:

  • Higginbotham Park- eight courts
  • Progress Village Park- four courts
  • Balm Park- eight courts
  • Springhead Park- four courts
  • Westwood Lakes Park- two courts.
  • Northlakes Sports Complex- eight courts

The release said the some of the additional courts will be new while others will be converted from existing tennis or multi-use courts. All feature LED lighting.

As of 2021, Hillsborough Co. had 14 dedicated courts for pickleball and another 18 which could be used for pickleball or tennis. According to the USA Pickleball Association, about 4.2 million people play pickleball across the US, with an average age of 38.

