Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigating the fatal stabbing of Brandon man

Posted at 3:47 PM, Jun 25, 2023
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a stabbing incident at approximately 7:30 am on Sunday.

HCSO said it was at a home on the 900 block of Summer Breeze Drive and found a man with upper body trauma.

The victim was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital, where he passed due to his injuries.

Authorities said Caleb Beck, 17, from Brandon, admitted to stabbing the victim after a “heated argument.

Caleb Beck faces one felony count of Murder in the Second Degree With A Weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation; check back for further details.

