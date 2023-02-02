Watch Now
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigate shooting in Hillsborough and Harney road

Posted at 11:42 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 23:42:10-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department (HCSO) is currently investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Hillsborough and Harney road Wednesday night.

According to HCSO, there are at least two gunshot victims. One person was found outside of the Amazon facility and transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second victim was found at the Arby’s on Hillsborough and 56, non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities says the suspects and the victims are known to each other.

There is still no information regarding a suspect or why the shooting occurred as the police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are released.

