Hillsborough County seeks input on new African American Arts and Cultural Center

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is seeking input from the public on plans to build a new African American Arts and Cultural Center in West Tampa.

County officials hosted the first of three meetings on Monday.

The African American Arts and Cultural Center will be a two-story, 50,000-square-foot structure that consists of meeting and event space, studios, retail space, lawn space, and an amphitheater.

Hillsborough County commissioners approved plans for the facility in 2021.

Hillsborough County

County leaders said the center will be a space where the history and stories of the African American communities are honored and celebrated through events, arts, and educational experiences.

"They want a very large hub where we can gather and have community meetings, so that’s what residents have said. We can bring in the arts and exhibits and showcase the history and talk about the history of the African Americans here in Hillsborough County," said County Commissioner Gwen Myers.

The center is expected to be completed by 2026. County officials said West Tampa currently lacks an anchor facility for the community to gather and celebrate the area's unique history.

"I think it’s important to honor our history, honor those who have been supportive of the foundation of the city of Tampa for a very long time. African Americans, they’ve been a huge percentage of the population here in Tampa," said Cheryl Howell, Assistant County Administrator for Equity and Community Impact.

Hillsborough County

The project is expected to cost $30 million. Funding will come from both the private and public sectors. The construction phase is only partially funded, and fundraising initiatives are underway.

The design phase is currently underway, and Hillsborough County planners want to hear from the community. To learn more about the AAACC project and contribute feedback, please visit the African American Arts and Cultural Center Project onlineor attend one of three community meetings:

African American Arts and Cultural Center Community Meetings

Monday, Oct. 30

6:30 p.m.

Emanuel P. Johnson Recreation Center

5725 S. 78th St.

Tampa, FL 33619

Wednesday, Nov. 1

6:30 p.m.

West Tampa Community Resource Center

2103 N. Rome Ave.

Tampa, FL 33607

