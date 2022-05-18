Hillsborough County Schools to host 2 hiring events as they search for bus drivers, mechanics

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A shortage of school bus drivers has been a topic of concern for many school districts across the Tampa Bay area for years. Hillsborough County Schools hopes it can fill that void during two hiring events this week.

“It’s so important, and our goal is for the first day of school, we would like to have all of our bus driver positions filled. All of our bus rider positions filled as well as all of our mechanic positions filled,” said Dr. Althea Walker, the Department Manager for Hillsborough County Schools Recruitment department.

It’s why the district has upped the hourly rate for school bus drivers to $16.04. The position also comes with benefits which include a flexible schedule.

“If individuals just wants to work the morning hours they’re able to, if they just want to work the afternoon hours they are permitted to do so,” said Dr. Walker.

And if you don’t know if you’re qualified to to drive a bus, they will pay for your commercial drivers license training which totals close to $3,500. There are also many types of mechanic positions open that require different levels of skills.

“We want to make sure that our students have safe transportation, a safe mode of transportation so that they can receive a quality education,” Dr. Walker said. “We need our bus drivers, we need our riders and we need our mechanics to ensure that takes place.”

There are two events — the first is Wednesday, May 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Dr. Sam Horton Instructional Service Center off North 40th Street just north of Ybor City. Another event will be held in the same place on Saturday, May 21 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

You do not need a resume, all you need to do is fill out an application online. If you need help doing that, you can go to the in-person event and they will assist you. The district said it will offer on-site interviews and job offers.