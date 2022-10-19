Hillsborough County School Board approves new mascot for Chamberlain High School

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board voted 5-1 to approve a mascot change for Chamberlain High School in Tampa.

The school's 65-year-old mascot, the "Chiefs," was retired and replaced with a new logo and mascot, "The Chamberlain Storm."

The high school's student government association (SGA) unveiled the new mascot at Tuesday's meeting.

"We can show other schools we’re still fearless and we’re still leaders and that we’re all still together," said Angelique Urquhart with Chamberlain SGA.

"It felt very comforting and a relief. It's a new beginning at Chamberlain High School, and being a part of the SGA, we have new beginnings, and we're on to better things. We're going to have more school spirit, and we're coming united," SGA junior vice president Gianelie Aponte said. "We're finally the Storm, and this is who we are."

In June, the school board approved to start the process of changing the existing school mascot, the Chiefs.

The Title VI Native American Parent Advisory Council requested the name change. The mascot has been the center of controversy as some found the mascot offensive and insensitive.

The Student Government Association at Chamberlain created a timeline to change the mascot. An external consultant was brought in to facilitate a survey that was given to students, staff, alumni and community members.

Once the survey was completed, the consultant narrowed down the list of mascots and presented the principal with seven possibilities. The list was then narrowed down to three choices: the Cheetahs, the Cyclones or the Storm.

School Board Member Melissa Snively voted against the name change.

"I do believe I speak for a segment of people who are still disappointed about the mascot change, and so I don't want to discount that because it's not fair," she said.

The mascot change will cost the district nearly $50,000 to replace uniforms and signage.

The new mascot will be unveiled to students at next week's Homecoming game on Friday, October 28.