Hillsborough County opening 3 more locations to help those impacted by Idalia

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — People, families and businesses in Hillsborough County that were impacted by Hurricane Idalia will be able to get more help next week.

The county is opening two town hall sites and one mobile disaster recovery center.

There will be officials from FEMA, Veterans Affairs and the Small Business Administration at the sites to help. There will also be legal services and housing assistance on site to answer questions to help with applications.

The three new locations are:



Mobile Disaster Recovery Center

Desoto Park Trail Roundabout 2617 Corinne St. Tampa, FL 33605 Open 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, through Monday, Nov. 20 (Site will be open during the weekend of Nov. 18 and 19.)

Town Hall Site

Town 'N Country Regional Public Library Community Rooms A & B 7606 Paula Dr., Suite 120 Tampa, FL 33615 Open from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14

Town Hall Site

Firehouse Cultural Center 101 1st Ave NE Ruskin, FL 33570 Open from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17



The county said the existing Mobile Disaster Recovery Center at Hillsborough Community College at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview, FL 33578, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10.

Hillsborough County residential property owners and renters whose homes sustained damage and losses from Hurricane Idalia can still apply for FEMA assistance online until Nov. 29.

Click here to apply for FEMA disaster assistance, use the FEMA app or call (800) 621-3362. Phone lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

The assistance could include financial help for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, and other disaster-related expenses.