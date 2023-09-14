Hillsborough County officials request emergency declaration from the state after Hurricane Idalia

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County wants to hear from you if you are dealing with damage to your home from Hurricane Idalia.

Hillsborough County has not been declared a disaster area yet, so people are not getting financial help from FEMA. That is why the county is working to collect data and request that emergency declaration.

We got to tour some of the damaged homes in Riverview. Neighbors tell us although the county was not declared a disaster, they are dealing with one as they attempt to clean up with no help.

“We had about a foot of water through the living room, through the kitchen, through my back room and about six inches went to the bathroom and bedroom,” Nicholas Vasilakos said.

WFTS

Many other neighbors told ABC Action News they had over a foot of water inside their homes.

Julieann Goggens has lived in Riverview for almost 30 years. She said she’s dealt with four big storms, but the storm surge from Idalia left the most damage.

“It had never ever been this bad, and it’s devastating, and I’ve been used to this, this is number four for me, and FEMA has always come in,” Goggens said.

Hillsborough County said they are collecting data so they a request an emergency declaration and get help from FEMA.

If your home was damaged during Hurricane Idalia, fill out the damage assessment form here.

If you need help filling out the form, you can call Hillsborough County Customer Service at 813-272-5900 and select option 9.