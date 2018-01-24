Hillsborough County offering free tax preparation assistance

The Hillsborough Co. Extension Service is now scheduling appointments for residents who need help preparing federal income tax returns.

Income Tax Assistance

The free service is available to individuals and families whose Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is no more than $66,000. AGI does not include money contributed to tax-deductible retirement plans, or certain other adjustments.



IRS-certified volunteers can provide access to a self-guided tax preparation program, as well as one-on-one assistance.



Appointments are required, and are available:

• Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 6 through April 5, between 2 and 6:30 p.m.

• On the following Saturdays: Feb. 17, March 3, and March 17, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, contact Denise Kantak at (813) 744-5519 ext. 54141, or kantakd@HCFLGov.net.



The Extension Service is located at 5339 County Road 579 in Seffner.

Online classes are available and free of charge, but registration is required. These classes are:

Personal Income Tax Preparation and Filing

Tuesday, Jan. 30 at noon

An IRS representative will discuss options for free tax filing, provide information about tax credits and deductions, and demonstrate IRS tools to help you with your return. Register here.



The New Federal Income Tax Law

Wednesday, Feb. 7 at noon

Learn about changes in the federal income tax law and it how it may impact an individual’s tax liability. Register here.



PowerPay Debt Away

Wednesday, Feb 15 at noon

Get an overview of a free debt analysis tool, debt management strategies, and the “America Saves” challenge. Register here.