Hillsborough County offering free mosquito fish to reduce the insect's population

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County is bring back its popular mosquito fish giveaways for 2022.

Summer rains help create the perfect opportunity for mosquitoes to breed in the Tampa Bay area. The county is offering residents the opportunity to naturally reduce the mosquito population using small fish.

Mosquito fish, or Gambusia Holbrooki, are small, native freshwater fish that eat mosquito larvae. You place the fish in backyard ponds, birdbaths, fountains, animal troughs, rain barrels, unused swimming pools and other standing water. They help reduce the adult mosquito population and control the spread of mosquito-borne disease by eating mosquito larvae.

On the following Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services will give away free mosquito fish at the following nine county parks:

May 7 – Keystone Rec Center, 17928 Gunn Hwy., Odessa

May 21 – Southshore Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin

June 4 – Fishhawk Sports Complex, 16000 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia

June 25 – Northdale Park, 15550 Spring Pine Dr., Tampa

July 9 – Providence Skate Park, 5720 Providence Rd., Riverview

July 23 – Picnic Island Park, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd., Tampa

Aug. 6 – Mike E. Sansone Community Park, 1702 N. Park Rd., Plant City

Aug. 20 – Oscar Cooler Sports Complex, 788 Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz

Sept. 3 – Museum of Science and Industry, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

You will need to bring a photo ID showing residence in Hillsborough County to receive the fish. The fish are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Hillsborough County's Mosquito Management division works to reduce mosquitoes in the county. You can read the agency's four tips on preventing mosquito bites and 13 places you might find standing water by clicking here.