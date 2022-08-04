Hillsborough County needs feedback as it plans more greenways

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — If you like to walk, bike, or take a hike, Hillsborough County wants to hear from you. Right now, the county is updating its Greenways Master Plan.

That plan helps the county design and grow its network of trails for walking, biking, horseback riding, and paddling.

The current plan, established in 1995, paved the way for several pathways that county residents currently enjoy, including the path that runs through the Waterset subdivision near Apollo Beach.

John Patrick with the Hillsborough County Community & Infrastructure Planning department said much has changed since 1995.

“In 1995, when the Greenways Master Plan was done, Hillsborough County's population was about 850,000 people. Now, we have 1.5 million people,” Patrick said. “People have come to love Hillsborough County for the trails and the parks that we have. It’s a quality of life issue now.”

Patrick said updating the Greenways Master Plan isn’t just about providing residents with more recreation options. He said more and more people use greenway trails to get around, and that’s why he’s looking for feedback.

“You live in this community; you are the ones using these trails. You know where the unsafe crossing is. You know what kind of facilities you want on the trails,” he said. “It is all the more important that we look further into the future and plan for more of these facilities that people love and use every day.”

The current online survey is open through Monday, August 8. Learn more and take the survey at this link.