Hillsborough County issues precautionary boil water notice for large area of south-central county

A precautionary boil water notice is in place for a large part of south-central Hillsborough County after a power issue on Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, the service area in the pictured map fell below 20 psi on Tuesday morning. The county said the health department requires a precautionary boil water notice after pressure in the lines drops below a certain level.

Hillsborough County

The county said the general boundary of the impacted area is all Hillsborough County Utility customers south of SR 60 and east of I-75. The low pressure impacted approximately 95,000 Hillsborough County water connections.

While water service has been restored, the county said people in that area should boil water until the notice is rescinded.

The notice means people in the area are advised to boil all tap water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes. A rolling boil of one minute is enough. Cool before using.

As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Allow the water to run until it's clear before washing clothes. Discard any ice from automatic ice-makers.

The notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.